Sectoral Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

