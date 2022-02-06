Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

