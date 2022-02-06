Sectoral Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

