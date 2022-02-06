Sectoral Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nkarta by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $58.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.