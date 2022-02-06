SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

