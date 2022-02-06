Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

AXTA opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

