SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.18 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 124.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

