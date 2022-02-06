ScS Group’s (SCS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SCS stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.33. The stock has a market cap of £83.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. ScS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 185.50 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get ScS Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Carson acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($210,742.13).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.