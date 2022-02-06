Scotiabank Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

NYSE:NTR opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

