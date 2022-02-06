Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.