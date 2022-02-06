Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,106.22

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,106.22 ($28.32) and last traded at GBX 2,120.95 ($28.52), with a volume of 15590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($29.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,442.46.
Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)
