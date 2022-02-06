Schroders (LON:SDRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,106.22

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,106.22 ($28.32) and last traded at GBX 2,120.95 ($28.52), with a volume of 15590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($29.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,442.46.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.