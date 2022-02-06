Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.60). 293,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 292,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.56).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £705.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other Schroder Oriental Income Fund news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,066.82 ($2,778.73).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

