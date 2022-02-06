Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,103 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Westlake Chemical worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,787 shares of company stock worth $3,128,912. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

