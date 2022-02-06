Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,115 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

