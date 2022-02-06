Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avista were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 47.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 140,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its position in Avista by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 122,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Avista by 47.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $249,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

