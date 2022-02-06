Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Medpace worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Medpace by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $171.75 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.07.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.