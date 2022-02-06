Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 659.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.53% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHN opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

