Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of SSL opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.71.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
