Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SSL opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

