Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

