Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SAPIF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

