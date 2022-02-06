Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $43.89.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sanara MedTech by 24.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.