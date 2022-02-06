Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

BRW opened at $4.54 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,554 shares of company stock worth $3,316,001.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $975,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

