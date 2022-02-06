Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE:RHP opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

