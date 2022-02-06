Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €50.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.10% from the company’s current price.

EVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

EVT stock opened at €30.47 ($34.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evotec has a 1-year low of €27.80 ($31.24) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($51.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

