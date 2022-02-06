Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 108,557 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,557 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,253,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,982,540. The firm has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

