Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 106,950 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,950 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.51% of South Jersey Industries worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 631,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,981. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

