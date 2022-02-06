Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 46,952 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,968. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

