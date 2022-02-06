Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 6,994 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after buying an additional 309,046 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,417,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. 970,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

