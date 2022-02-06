Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,564 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.