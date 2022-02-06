Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $182,710.62 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ROK stock opened at $280.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

