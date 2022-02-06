Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $115.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

