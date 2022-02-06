Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

