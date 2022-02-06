Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $325.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.74.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
