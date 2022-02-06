Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.