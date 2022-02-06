Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.01 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

