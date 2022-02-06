Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 25,910 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Vertiv by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vertiv by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

