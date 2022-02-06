Robert W. Baird Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.30. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

