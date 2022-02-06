Robert W. Baird Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.