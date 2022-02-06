Robert W. Baird Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

