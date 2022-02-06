ROAD Hits Market Capitalization of $64,897.20 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, ROAD has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $64,897.20 and approximately $16,809.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.57 or 0.07211902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.18 or 1.00271245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

