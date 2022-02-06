Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.89 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

