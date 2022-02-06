Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $25.27

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $26.56. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth about $873,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.