Reviewing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NIO and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 1 9 0 2.90 Stellantis 0 1 9 0 2.90

NIO currently has a consensus price target of $57.97, suggesting a potential upside of 141.93%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk and Volatility

NIO has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIO and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $2.49 billion 15.09 -$812.13 million ($0.99) -24.20 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $0.15 126.68

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -29.97% -37.62% -15.75% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats NIO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

