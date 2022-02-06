Research Analysts Set Expectations for Five9, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Stotler expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

