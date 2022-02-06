Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($69.66) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.83 ($47.00).

Shares of RNO opened at €34.30 ($38.53) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($113.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.69.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

