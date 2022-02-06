RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,403. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $4,280,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

