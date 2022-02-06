Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.99% of Sohu.com worth $40,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.83 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $700.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

