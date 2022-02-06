Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 198.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $33,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,721,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.34 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

