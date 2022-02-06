Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

