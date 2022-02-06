Redwood Grove Capital LLC Buys 10,328 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Superior Industries International accounts for approximately 0.2% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 374,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,506 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

