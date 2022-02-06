RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDHL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 147,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

